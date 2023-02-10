Can you take an AirTag on a plane?

Quick Answer: Yes, you can take an AirTag on a plane, but you may have some tracking issues in certain countries.

There have been countless cases of lost luggage reported worldwide, and it is a frustrating experience for anyone affected by it.

With the introduction of Apple AirTags, there is a new way to keep track of your belongings, and people are wondering if you can take AirTagged-luggage or other items on a plane.

Luckily, AirTags can be carried onto the plane. There are no restrictions to bringing them on board. They are fully compliant with TSA and FAA regulations, which should give you peace of mind.

You can board both domestic and international flights without any issues. Also, you can take them in both carry-on and checked baggage.

Image: KnowTechie

The controversy regarding AirTags on planes was stirred up when a German Airline that goes by the name Lufthansa termed Apple’s tracking device as ‘dangerous.’

Shortly after, the Federal Aviation Authority announced its own verdict on the matter.

A pioneer in ensuring aircraft safety, the FAA has determined that the Apple AirTags do not pose a flight risk. Their findings were based on an analysis of the battery makeup of the AirTags.

Possessing only 0.3 grams of Lithium, the AirTags fall well below the threshold permitted by the FAA.

Thus, the FAA findings laid to rest any confusion about AirTag’s presence on planes. They have been certified completely safe by the US supreme aviation authority.

Image: KnowTechie

The Lithium Coin battery tucked within the compact build of Apple AirTag is used in many other items (headphones, smartwatches) regularly taken on flights.

This means that passengers possessing AirTag(s) should not be afraid to get flagged by airport security.

Once passengers have made it onto the plane, a few airlines may explicitly restrict the use of any Bluetooth devices.

However, in the brief period that the luggage passes through the conveyor belt, the AirTag will not be trackable. You will only be able to track your bag again when it is in the cargo area, or arrives on the carousel.

Image: Unsplash

AirTags can work worldwide, as they do not have a defined range. The smooth functioning of the AirTag depends on Bluetooth signals and the number of Apple devices nearby.

Billions of Apple devices are a part of the Find My Network that allows users to track their AirTag movement. This is possible thanks to the Precision Finding technology known as Ultra Wideband.

In regions where the Precision Finding feature is hindered by regulatory frameworks, AirTag owners still have the option to keep track of their possessions via the Bluetooth system.

This can aid users in locating their belongings that are in a proximity of up to 40 feet.

Here is a complete list of countries where you might be unable to use the precision finding tech:

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Nepal Pakistan

Paraguay

Russia

Solomon Islands

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Wrapping up

The universal service of Apple’s tracking device makes it a smart choice for traveling.

It is allowed on airplanes just like any other device and is also useful to prevent disembarking disasters such as losing luggage in an Airport.

Additionally, its reliance on Bluetooth ensures that its functionality does not cease on foreign grounds.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more