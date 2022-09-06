Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s 2021 Frame TV

If money wasn’t an issue, there’s no doubt about it, I would instantly throw a wad of cash at one of Samsung’s Frame TVs.

They’re absolutely gorgeous, and you wouldn’t even think to notice that you’re looking at a TV. But there’s no denying — they are expensive.

Thankfully the company is gracing us with some discounts in an extended Labor Day Sale, with savings up to $1,000 on select Frame TVs.

Just keep in mind that this is probably your last chance to score these discounts, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Here’s a quick rundown of what they’re offering:

Image: Samsung

The Frame TV acts like a piece of art hanging up on your wall. When you’re not watching, the TV transforms into a piece of art.

These TV displays feature cutting-edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

If you’re looking to add a new TV to your home or know someone who does, it’s worth sharing or taking advantage of these discounts.

Samsung says these are extremely limited, and this is pretty much your last chance you’re probably going to see discounts this big, so jump on this while you can. Click the button below for more details.

