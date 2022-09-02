Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2022: TVs, laptops, audio, and more

Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale is now live, and folks, they’re pretty much giving the farm way. The company is offering discounts across various categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home tech, appliances, and more.

The sale launched today and runs through Monday, September 5. But just a word of caution, if you plan on doing any shopping, don’t wait to pull the trigger. These prices are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In other words, Best Buy only has so much inventory that they can discount, so if supplies run out on a particular product, then that’s the end of that discount.

So regardless of what you’re looking for, do yourself a favor and jump on these prices because there’s no telling when we’ll see discounts like this again.

Feel free to visit Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale page here, but we’ll also highlight some of the best deals up for grabs down below:

Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2022 – some of the best deals offered right now

Image: Best Buy

This is just the tip of the iceberg. If Best Buy sells it on its website, chances are it’s discounted. So do yourself a favor and check out the sales page and see if there’s anything worth grabbing.

Again, Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale is live and runs through Monday, September 5. Don’t hesitate to jump on these prices; supplies are limited, and good deals tend to sell out fast. Click below for more info.

