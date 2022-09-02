Deals
Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2022: TVs, laptops, audio, and more
So. Many. Deals.
Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale is now live, and folks, they’re pretty much giving the farm way. The company is offering discounts across various categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home tech, appliances, and more.
The sale launched today and runs through Monday, September 5. But just a word of caution, if you plan on doing any shopping, don’t wait to pull the trigger. These prices are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In other words, Best Buy only has so much inventory that they can discount, so if supplies run out on a particular product, then that’s the end of that discount.
So regardless of what you’re looking for, do yourself a favor and jump on these prices because there’s no telling when we’ll see discounts like this again.
Feel free to visit Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale page here, but we’ll also highlight some of the best deals up for grabs down below:
Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2022 – some of the best deals offered right now
- Save up to $150 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets
- Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops
- Save 15% on 2, or 25% on 3 select Logitech computer accessories
- Save $200 on select Sony sound bars
- Save up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series
- Save up to $50 on select Fitbit wearables
- Save up to $300 on select Windows tablets
- Save up to 50% on select video games
- Save up to $60 on select printers
- Save up to 45% on select Google Nest smart speakers and displays
- Save up to $600 or more on select Sony cameras and lenses
- Save up to $175 on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro
This is just the tip of the iceberg. If Best Buy sells it on its website, chances are it’s discounted. So do yourself a favor and check out the sales page and see if there’s anything worth grabbing.
Again, Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale is live and runs through Monday, September 5. Don’t hesitate to jump on these prices; supplies are limited, and good deals tend to sell out fast. Click below for more info.
