Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet is down to just $24 right now at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer, it doesn’t get any better than this. For a limited time, Best Buy is blowing out these MagSafe leather wallets at just $24 each. You even have your choice of colors. They typically sell for $60 each.

Apple’s iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is both fashionable and functional, keeping your ID and credit cards close at hand. The best part about it is that sticks right on the back of your iPhone, this way you never have to go digging through pockets. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Whether you need this for yourself or plan on gifting one out, $24 is an incredible price for this. This is something Apple rarely discounts so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more information.

