Save $400 on Samsung’s 55″ Frame TV, now $899

If money weren’t an issue, we would outfit every wall in the KnowTechie office with Frame TVs. They’re absolutely stunning, and you would never even know you’re looking at a TV.

They offer the perfect combination of form and function. But there’s no denying — they are expensive.

Thankfully, Samsung and a few other retailers are offering a $400 discount that drops a 2022 55″ Frame TV, reducing the price from $1,299 to $899.99. Samsung’s offer is valid through December 18.

Samsung isn’t the only one offering a discount. Here are some other buying options:

What’s so good about The Frame TV?

The Frame TV is a 4K TV that not only delivers stunning video and TV when you’re watching your favorite content but also doubles as a beautiful piece of art when you’re not using it.

It has a special feature that allows it to display high-quality artwork and photos on its screen, so it’s like having a picture frame on your wall that also happens to be a top-of-the-line smart TV.

The Samsung Frame TV is a great choice if you appreciate both form and function. It’s a TV that offers the best of both worlds: stunning visuals and high-tech functionality.

Sure, $900 seems like a lot of money to spend on a TV, but hey – it’s much better than paying the usual sticker price. So do yourself a favor and jump on this sale price before the price goes back up.

Again, this offer is available now and expires on December 18.

