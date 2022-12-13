Connect with us

SwitchBot’s last sale of the year saves you up to 20% off sitewide

You can save up to 20% on all SwitchBot products during the company’s final sale of the year.
We’re huge fans of SwitchBot here, and if you haven’t heard of them, their Holiday sales event is an excellent way to introduce yourself to their products at some of their lowest prices. 

From now through the end of the year, their holiday sale gets you 20% off anything on the SwitchBot site. To get the discount, enter promo code 20Holiday.

SwitchBot Button Pusher: $16.82 (usually $29)

SwichBot’s little bots aren’t just cute; they’re also helpful. For example, this Button Pusher is a little bot that turns your lights on by pushing your light switch on or off. 

A button pusher is one way to avoid shelling out the dough for a smart light switch. It’s cheaper and works with your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Home. 

SwitchBot Smart Light Bulb (4-pack): $19.99 (usually $39.99)

The SwitchBot Color Bulb features a flicker-free design that prevents shadowing, a common complaint among users of other branded light bulbs.

You can adjust your lighting environment wherever you are so it always suits your mood. The bulbs connect via WiFi and Bluetooth, plus various other customization options. 

SwitchBot Curtain Opener: $74.25 (usually $99)

This smart curtain opener is unlike any other. It works with any curtains, and you can install it in seconds. SwitchBot Curtain Rod is a smart curtain rod that helps automate your curtains.

It is easy to install and connects with third-party assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control your curtains from anywhere in the world.

SwitchBot Bluetooth Electronic Smart Lock: $74.99 (usually $99.99)

Have you ever heard of a dumb smart lock? Well, this is it. This retrofit smart lock is attached to your door with 3M tape, and the thumb turn adapter holds the deadbolt in place.

SwitchBot designed the kit to work with a wide range of locks, including Alexa and Google Assistant integration via the included Hub Mini.

Additional SwitchBot Holiday Deals

Again, these are just some of our favorite SwitchBot products. There are plenty more products to choose from via the SwitchBot store

The sale is live now and runs through the end of the year. To get the discount, enter promo code 20Holiday and save 20% off anything via the SwitchBot site.

