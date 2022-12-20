Apple reportedly developing an Apple TV app for Android phones

Apple is reportedly planning on making an Apple TV app for Android smartphones, making it much easier to watch content on your non-iPhone mobile device.

News of the upcoming Android app comes from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro. ShrimpApplePro has delivered accurate leaks in the past, like the dynamic island on iPhone 14 and more.

Now, the leaker claims that Apple is working on an Apple TV app specifically for Android smartphones. They say the company is testing the app internally and it will come out “soon.”

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022

A dedicated Apple TV app will make it much easier to check out the shows and movies on the platform from an Android phone. Right now, the only option is to head to tv.apple.com in a web browser.

To be clear, there already is an Apple TV app for the Android TV operating system. That means it works with devices like Chromecast with Google TV. But that app doesn’t transfer to mobile Android devices.

Apple isn’t necessarily stingy with the app. It’s already available on several devices, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Roku, and many more smart TVs.

But Android mobile devices still don’t have a dedicated Apple TV app. That could all change, however, if these rumors are true.

Keep your eye out for an announcement from Apple finally bringing the app to Android smartphones.

