How to convert WebP images to JPEG on Mac and Windows

WebP is a convenient image format, but sometimes it doesn’t play well with other programs.

webp logo and blurred background
Image: KnowTechie

If you frequently save images from the internet, you’ve probably come across WebP. The format has begun to replace other common file types, offering greater compression while still maintaining quality.

However, not all applications play well with WebP images, and sometimes converting to a friendlier format is necessary.

When it comes to conversion, most operating systems provide a built-in solution, but web-based applications are also an option. Let’s discuss how to convert WebP images to JPEG on Mac and Windows.

How to convert WebP to JPEG on Mac

If you use a MacBook or desktop Mac, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG in macOS:

  1. Open the WebP image in Preview. If the file opens in another app, Control-click the item in Finder and select Open With > Preview
mac desktop showing preview finder
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Go to File > Export
preview file menu on macos
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Select JPEG as the format, choose a destination, and click Save
export an image as jpg on mac
Image: KnowTechie

When you export in Preview, you also have the option to save the image in other common formats, including PNG and PDF.

How to convert WebP to JPEG on Windows

If you’re on Windows, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG:

  1. Right-click the item in File Explorer and select Open With > Paint
right-click menu on windows
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Go to File > Save as > JPEG picture
paint program menu
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Choose a destination and click Save
windows paint program save screen
Image: KnowTechie

In most cases, the Paint method should work in both Windows 10 and 11.

However, the application may not be able to open WebP files in certain versions of the operating system, such as the Windows 11 Insider Preview. Fortunately, other solutions exist.

How to convert WebP to JPEG online

If your computer doesn’t allow it, or you prefer to use an online tool, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG using the CloudConvert website:

  1. Go to CloudConvert

  2. Click Select Filecloud convert program on desktop

  3. Locate the image you want to convert and click Opencloud convert choose file screen

  4. Select JPG as the Convert to format and click Convertconverting a webp image to jpeg

  5. Click Downloadconvert webp image using cloud convert

The image will save to your default download location. Alternatively, you can right-click the Download button and select Save Link As to choose a different destination.

Is WebP better than JPEG?

Because WebP provides better compression than JPEG, utilizing the newer format online makes sense. When you load a web page, you generally want the content to appear as quickly as possible.

On top of that, the quality maintained when using WebP gives it an additional edge over JPEG in most contexts.

However, some popular apps still don’t support the format, which means that conversion is necessary in certain situations.

