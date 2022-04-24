If you frequently save images from the internet, you’ve probably come across WebP. The format has begun to replace other common file types, offering greater compression while still maintaining quality.

However, not all applications play well with WebP images, and sometimes converting to a friendlier format is necessary.

When it comes to conversion, most operating systems provide a built-in solution, but web-based applications are also an option. Let’s discuss how to convert WebP images to JPEG on Mac and Windows.

How to convert WebP to JPEG on Mac

If you use a MacBook or desktop Mac, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG in macOS:

Open the WebP image in Preview. If the file opens in another app, Control-click the item in Finder and select Open With > Preview

Image: KnowTechie

Go to File > Export

Image: KnowTechie

Select JPEG as the format, choose a destination, and click Save

Image: KnowTechie

When you export in Preview, you also have the option to save the image in other common formats, including PNG and PDF.

How to convert WebP to JPEG on Windows

If you’re on Windows, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG:

Right-click the item in File Explorer and select Open With > Paint

Image: KnowTechie

Go to File > Save as > JPEG picture

Image: KnowTechie

Choose a destination and click Save

Image: KnowTechie

In most cases, the Paint method should work in both Windows 10 and 11.

However, the application may not be able to open WebP files in certain versions of the operating system, such as the Windows 11 Insider Preview. Fortunately, other solutions exist.

How to convert WebP to JPEG online

If your computer doesn’t allow it, or you prefer to use an online tool, here’s how to convert WebP images to JPEG using the CloudConvert website:

Go to CloudConvert Click Select File Locate the image you want to convert and click Open Select JPG as the Convert to format and click Convert Click Download

The image will save to your default download location. Alternatively, you can right-click the Download button and select Save Link As to choose a different destination.

Is WebP better than JPEG?

Because WebP provides better compression than JPEG, utilizing the newer format online makes sense. When you load a web page, you generally want the content to appear as quickly as possible.

On top of that, the quality maintained when using WebP gives it an additional edge over JPEG in most contexts.

However, some popular apps still don’t support the format, which means that conversion is necessary in certain situations.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: