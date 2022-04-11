If Siri’s other voices sound a little too feminine or masculine for your liking, Apple’s new gender-neutral solution may be more your style. The genderless option is available in iOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3.

While Siri’s name and original default voice point to her being female, she’s the product of a different time, and Apple has been willing to let her evolve. This raises the question: how should the ideal AI assistant sound?

Let’s discuss how to enable Siri’s gender-neutral voice on iPhone and Mac.

How to enable Siri’s gender-neutral voice on iPhone

Here’s how to use Siri’s gender-neutral voice on iOS:

Go to Settings > Siri & Search Tap Siri Voice Select American and Voice 5

If American accents aren’t your thing, you’ll either have to deal with it or settle for one of the more gender-full options.

But, perhaps, we’ll see Apple expand its voice collection in the future. But for now, only the American variety offers gender neutrality.

How to enable Siri’s gender-neutral voice on Mac

Here’s how to use Siri’s gender-neutral voice in macOS:

Go to System Preferences > Siri

Select American and Voice 5

Although Siri’s neutral voice is new, the AI assistant has been claiming genderlessness for some time now. If you do enquire about her gender, she clears up any confusion by comparing herself to a cactus.

Will Apple add more Siri voices?

If American gender-neutral Siri becomes popular, perhaps Apple will add similar options for different accents. Currently, the choices are limited to just one or two voices for most other varieties.

The difficulty may be in finding actors who actually sound gender-neutral, as the label can be rather subjective when describing someone’s voice. Or perhaps we should just let the robots sound like robots and abandon human-like voices altogether.

