Reserve Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor and save $50

Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor won several awards when first announced at CES 2022 for its 32-inch 4K gaming monitor. At the announcement, Samsung didn’t provide details surrounding launch dates or pricing, but now it’s official.

Those interested in the Odyssey Neo G8 will be able to get it beginning on June 6, but if you reserve one now, you can save $50. That’s right, Samsung will knock off $50 of your order if you reserve your monitor now.

So, what does this puppy have to offer? The 32-inch curved 4K Odyssey Neo G8 features Quantum Mini-LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000 nit peak brightness, and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

The Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor is compatible with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, HDR10+, and comes with two USB ports, DisplayPort, and an HDMI port.

The 1000R curve fills your gaming space with a wonderfully immersive experience that takes advantage of your peripheral vision, immersing you deeper into the game.

Starting June 6, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will be available for purchase. But if you want to save 50 bucks on what might be one of the best-curved monitors around, you’d better act fast.

