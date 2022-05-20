Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get a $200 credit, plus up to $1,100 trade-in credit

Memorial Day isn’t here for at least another couple of weeks, but that isn’t stopping Samsung from unloading their deals early.

In preparation for Memorial Day, Samsung is offering a $200 Samsung Credit that customers can use in the Samsung store to buy accessories with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Aside from the e-gift certificate, you’ll also get up to $1,100 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an eligible device.

The foldable phone retails at $1,799.99, so you stand to save a nice chunk of change if you meet all the eligibility requirements. Click the button below for more details.

If you need a quick rundown of all the phone’s features, this should help you out. But so far, folks are loving this phone, and it’s getting some high praise from sites like The Verge and Gizmodo. So yea, it’s safe to say this phone is ready for primetime.

