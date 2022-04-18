Connect with us

GEEKOM drops Mini IT8 price by 27% on Amazon for two weeks

From now until April 30th you can snag the Mini IT8 for $399.

image of a geekom mini pc on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from Geekom. For a limited time, you can grab the Mini IT8 for $399 with promo code 4QYA5UUU and clipping the $50 on-site coupon. This mini PC typically sells for $549.99.

The advanced GEEKOM Mini IT8 mini PC comes with Intel Coffee Lake i5-8259U, preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro, and supports Linux operating system.

This compact portable Mini PC measures only 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm. Due to its compact design, the GEEKOM Mini PC is perfect for a wide range of uses like streaming content, entertainment, PC games, office work, online education, professional and industrial settings, and more.  

