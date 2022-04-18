GEEKOM drops Mini IT8 price by 27% on Amazon for two weeks

If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from Geekom. For a limited time, you can grab the Mini IT8 for $399 with promo code 4QYA5UUU and clipping the $50 on-site coupon. This mini PC typically sells for $549.99.

The advanced GEEKOM Mini IT8 mini PC comes with Intel Coffee Lake i5-8259U, preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro, and supports Linux operating system.

This compact portable Mini PC measures only 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm. Due to its compact design, the GEEKOM Mini PC is perfect for a wide range of uses like streaming content, entertainment, PC games, office work, online education, professional and industrial settings, and more.

From now until April 30th you can snag the Mini IT8 for $399 (normally $549.99) with promo code 4QYA5UUU and clipping the $50 on-site coupon.

