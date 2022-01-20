Deals
Get this 5TB portable hard drive that usually costs $179 for only $95
You’re eventually going to need one of these.
These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Best Buy has this 5TB WD Easystore external hard drive going for $95. It typically sells for $179.
Carry important files wherever you go with this Western Digital Easystore portable hard drive. The 2TB capacity offers ample space for bulky files, while the USB 3.0 interface ensures seamless file transfer. This Western Digital Easystore portable hard drive has an automatic backup feature to reduce the risk of data loss.
For $95, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
