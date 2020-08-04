Deals
Level up your game with this $35 SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset (usually $50)
Do yourself a favor and pick this up before spending over $100 for something similar to this.
Even if you’re an occasional gamer, a gaming headset is a must. Seriously, they can make all the difference. But sure, a lot of them are on the expensive side. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out this SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset for just $35. It typically sells for $50.
Here’s a quick rundown: The Arctis 1 is an all-platform gaming headset that doubles as your on-the-go headphones. With the same high-quality speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7, a detachable microphone, and sleek low-profile design, the Arctis 1 is made for all gaming platforms, so you can enjoy the award-winning performance of Arctis no matter where you are.
We’re big fans of pretty much anything SteelSeries makes here at KnowTechie. And if you’re looking to find out why, $35 is a pretty good excuse. We don’t normally see this headset discounted any cheaper than this. So it’s definitely worth a try at that price. For more details, click ton the button below.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.