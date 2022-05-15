This USB-C hub expands your iMac with all the ports you’ll need

Do you find yourself running out of ports on your new iMac? Is it difficult to keep track of every cable that you need to connect? If this is the case, then you seriously need a USB-C hub to connect all your devices.

And if you need one on the cheap, StackSocial is now offering this CASA HUB i7 7-in-1 Hub at just $85. It typically sells for $95.

What’s so great about this hub? The CASA HUB i7 is designed specifically for the new iMac and offers 7 USB interfaces, an HDMI interface, and an SD/microSD card slot.

Image: StackSocial

And don’t worry about installation, setup does not require any special tools or drivers. The hub mounts directly onto your Mac using the easy-to-use clamp on the back.

This 7-1 multi-function hub is a great way to increase the number of ports that you’ll eventually need on your new iMac and offers a practical solution in a stylish package. And not to mention, it will keep your workspace free of any clutter.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, StackSocial currently has the CASA HUB i7 discounted to $85 from the usual $95. But act fast, this offer won’t be around for long. Click the button below for more details.

