This 3-in-1 charging cable can charge 3 devices at once, now only $15

Do you find yourself having to carry different charging cables for each of your devices? Has it become difficult to keep track of what cable charges your phone and which one you can use for your tablet?

If that’s the case, this 3-in-1 charging cable will solve all these problems. And right now, you can get it for just $15 via StackStocial. This charging cable typically sells for $44.

So, why is this deal so advantageous? Even if we are to ignore the extremely low price, a 3-in-1 charging cable will make your life a lot easier when it comes to keeping all of your devices powered at all times. With one of these, you’ll never again have to look for a particular charging cable.

Image: StackSocial

With support for USB-C, micro USB, and Lightning, the cable is compatible with both old and new phones and tablets. And even better, you can use it to charge three devices at the same time. Don’t miss this opportunity. Click the button below for more information.

