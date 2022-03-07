Skip the monthly subscription and get lifetime access to a bundle of Microsoft Office apps for just $50

Microsoft sells its bundle of Office apps for $70 a year. However, for a limited time, StackSocial is offering the same package for just $49.99. But instead of having to renew your subscription each year with Microsoft, this deal offers it to you for life.

This Microsoft Office package gives you lifetime access to the video call and collaboration app Microsoft Teams, classics like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, plus the free digital note-taking and productivity tool OneNote, and the email and calendar app Outlook. The package also gives you Access, Publisher, Lync, and Infopath as an added bonus.

It’s also worth noting that what you’re getting here is access to the full 2021 versions of each program. In other words, you’ll get access to free customer support as well as any future updates.

If you’ve been meaning to jump on any of these programs but feel like a monthly subscription isn’t right for you, then this deal is for you. Getting lifetime access to Microsoft’s bundle of Office apps for just $50 is really unheard of, so jump on this while you can.

