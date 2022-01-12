Microsoft Teams will now let you turn your phone into a walkie-talkie

Microsoft Teams has added a new feature aimed to help communication between frontline workers. The app has now added a new Walkie Talkie feature that lets you communicate with members of your team with just the push of a button.

Announced in a blog post this week, Microsoft Teams has partnered with Zebra Technologies to bring its Walkie Talkie feature to dozens of the company’s Android devices. In addition to that partnership, Microsoft has made the feature available on all iOS and Android mobile devices.

This new feature lets you communicate with any of your contacts with just the push of a button. This could help make communication in today’s complex work environments much easier.

Microsoft says that the Teams app has seen an incredible 400 percent increase in usage among frontline workers over the course of the COVID pandemic. With this new feature, the company hopes to ease some of the stress of frontline workers with a simple and easy new way to communicate with your team.

Of course, a walkie-talkie-like feature isn’t a new concept among mobile products. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Apple Watch have walkie-talkie features.

But Microsoft hopes that bringing the feature to the Teams app will help workers communicate with their colleagues in a more effective and efficient way.

I’m sure some people will take advantage of the new Walkie Talkie feature on their iOS or Android devices, but it will be interesting to see just how popular the feature ends up becoming.

