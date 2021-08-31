The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a walkie-talkie app but good luck finding other people to talk to

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic just released, and now they’re getting a new trick. Samsung has released a walkie-talkie app for the new wearables, so owners can have push-to-talk conversations among themselves.

XDA Developers noticed the app first, which only works with other Watch 4 users. Yes, Samsung has released a WalkieTalkie app that you really aren’t going to be able to use much.

I mean, yes, people will undoubtedly buy the new Samsung Watch 4, but they’re still going to be in the minority. Samsung only holds eight percent of the worldwide market for smartwatches, which is overwhelmingly held by the Apple Watch. The new app from Samsung can’t even talk to that eight percent that’s made up of older Samsung Watch models.

Heck, it can barely talk to those users on Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic smartwatches. You’ll need to pair the smartwatches with a pin code, and it only works when those smartwatches are close by. Sure, you can send short voice messages with the feature, but if you’re that close to each other, why not just talk normally?

This app and the walkie-talkie mode that Apple added to the Apple Watch way back in 2018 are both neat, but they’re practically useless in real life. Just use the dialer app and make a normal phone call, or your messaging app of choice, with the bonus that they’ll work on more devices.

