Microsoft Edge now has a price comparison feature and a super-practical screenshot tool

When Microsoft Edge got introduced in 2015, no one put much faith into it, and almost everybody dismissed it as a glorified Internet Explorer. However, soon people started realizing that Edge is nothing like explorer, and it truly is a great and helpful web browser.

Here we are five years later, and Edge has managed to become more popular than Mozilla Firefox. More importantly, Edge doesn’t plan to stop there and wants to capture an even bigger market share. To that end, they introduced new features regularly to the web browser.

Recently, Edge added some new features, but two of them are quite interesting:

A price comparison tool

New screenshot tool

Price Comparison

BleepingComputer first discovered the price comparison tool. This new feature is still in development, and there are still many things that need smoothing out.

So, Edge allows you to create a list of products inside Collections if you are shopping online. Afterward, the user needs to click the Compare prices to other retailers button. Users will be able to add discount codes on checkout as well. However, that’s still in development.

Currently, the price comparison tool works only in the US and only with a limited number of retailers such as Target, Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy.

Screenshot Tool

Microsoft Edge allows you to snap an entire page in one screenshot while you scroll, which makes it different than other tools. We can also expect inking capabilities with the next update.

In addition to the screenshot tool and the price comparison feature, Edge added Pinterest integration, improved PDF handling, and the ability to customize every new tab page using your photos.

Last but not least, Edge users can now export data from Collections to Microsoft Word, Excel, Pinterest, and OneNote.

However, despite all these cool features, Edge hasn’t yet delivered its promise to bring a cross-device sync option. We are yet to see whether it’ll come with the next update or not.

