Gateway is back (kinda) with new laptops at Walmart

If you grew up in the 90s, you are almost certainly familiar with the Gateway name. Known for its cow-inspired logo and variety of personal computers, the company remained relevant until the 2000s when it was eventually bought out by Acer.

Now, Acer is bringing back the iconic cow logo and branding in the form of new laptops, which will be available only at Walmart. Unlike some budget laptops from Walmart in the past, this new line actually seems like it will be decent for students and others that just need a basic laptop for browsing or minimal work. On top of that, there are also some decently-specced laptops that could serve heavier workloads.

For the more budget-conscious models, they fall under the Gateway Ultra Thin series. There are a couple of models, including an 11.6-inch ultra-slim notebook with an AMD A4 processor ($179) and a more robust 14.61-inch model with an Intel i5 processor ($479). Both models come in a variety of colors: blue, rose gold, black, and green.

If you need something more capable, there’s a Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and an Nvidia 1650 GTX graphics card. It will set you back $799. Need even more? There’s another 15.6-inch model, but this Creator Series model includes an Intel i5 processor and Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU. It runs $999. Both of these are only available in black.

There are other options from Gateway that we didn’t cover here, so make sure to check them out over at Walmart if you are interested in snagging a Gateway-branded laptop or touchscreen 2-and-1.

