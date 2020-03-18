Apple released a new iPad Pro and Macbook Air – here’s everything you need to know

Apple took the covers off the new iPad Pro range today and apparently, “your next computer is not a computer.” Well, unless you want the newly announced MacBook Air, that is. After seeing the upcoming iPad Pro, I’m inclined to agree with them. I mean, it’s got everything that I consider “missing” from the MacBook range, namely a touchscreen and the Apple Pencil.

Now, I know Apple could just add those two things to the MacBook and I’d probably be happy. The iPad Pro takes that further though, with a removable keyboard so it’s even more versatile. I’ve been using an 11-inch one with a third-party keyboard, and the trackpad on the upcoming Magic Keyboard is the thing I’m missing right now. It just makes sense to use a trackpad sometimes, and tap the screen at others.

It’s probably just as well it’s a computer replacement, as a fully-specced iPad Pro 12.9 inch with 1TB of storage, LTE, and a keyboard is $1,998. Yea, that’s a lot of scratch.

iPad Pro

Here’s the skinny on what’s probably my next computer:

Powered by the A12Z Bionic Chip

Rear-facing camera cluster has a new TrueDepth camera powered by LiDAR

Estimated 10-hour battery life

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options

$799 or $949 for 128GB Wi-Fi configurations, depending on the size

Magic Keyboard is $299 or $349 depending on size, highlights screen elements as you use the trackpad and raises the iPad to better height for reading

Available to order now, shipping on March 25

MacBook Air

The biggest thing to note about the new MacBook Air is that it has the revamped scissor-switch keyboard introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That alone is worth upgrading for, but the rest of the specs makes a compelling case as well.

10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors with a 1.2GHz quad-core i7 option

80 percent more graphics power according to Apple, as it’s now using Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics

Starts with 256GB of storage and has options up to 2TB

The base price of $999 ($899 for education customers)

Body made from 100 percent recycled aluminum

Thunderbolt 3 ports

External displays of up to 6K resolution are supported

Apple also revamped the Mac Mini today, doubling storage capacity across the options and saying that the enclosure is now 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The refreshed Mac Mini and MacBook Air ranges are shipping now, and you can order the new iPad Pro now with delivery slated for March 25.

What are your thoughts on that new iPad Pro and Macbook Air? Have any thoughts on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

