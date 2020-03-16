Due to coronavirus, Apple Card holders can skip their March payment without penalty

You’ve certainly started receiving the wave of emails from companies discussing their plans for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Now, Apple is making its statement in regards to its credit card, the Apple Card. This comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook made a statement on Saturday in regards to Apple Store locations closing (mostly) worldwide.

If you have an Apple Card and want to skip your March payment without penalty, you will need to let Apple know about this. You can do this by checking the email address that is associated with your account and following the steps listed there. If you don’t have an email from Apple yet, keep checking back, as they should be sending out now.

Referred to as a “Customer Assistance Program”, you can also alert Apple that you would like to skip your March payment through the Apple Card Support portal, found here. The process is extremely straightforward, allowing you to text Apple Support with the phrase “I would like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.”

Honestly, this is a solid gesture from Apple as many families around the globe will be impacted financially from COVID-19. Yes, they will still need to pay your Apple Card bill in April, but this is one less stress to worry about in the tumultuous weeks ahead.

