Microsoft adds aggressive Edge ad to Chrome download page

Microsoft is trying so hard to get people to use its Edge web browser that the company has started placing huge banner ads on the Chrome download page.

A Microsoft advertisement on the Chrome download page reads, “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

Users began noticing the new advertisement in late February. Here’s an example of what it looks like:

Screenshot: Chris Frantz / Twitter

You might be thinking, “Google does similar advertising for Chrome.” And you would be right, sort of.

If you head to Google from any browser other than Chrome, you might get a message recommending Chrome.

The difference here is that Google’s message comes from Google’s website. Microsoft is forcing its message on the Chrome website, attempting to dissuade users from downloading Chrome.

I find the reasoning in the advertisement quite comical. Microsoft says Edge comes with “the added trust of Microsoft.”

Interesting how the company thinks we’re supposed to “trust” one major tech company over another when both have been taking advantage and harvesting user data for decades at this point.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone. Microsoft and Google are in a constant battle over web browsers. And the companies will likely do anything to come out on top.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: