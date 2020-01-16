How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser

If you’ve been a Google Chrome user, you’re probably used to the wide range of useful extensions in the Chrome Store. Now, Microsoft has gotten on the Chromium train, with the newest version of its Edge browser. That’s cool, but what about all those extensions you’re used to?

Well, with a few short steps you can add extensions from the Google Chrome Store to your brand new, shiny Chromium Edge browser.

You might be wondering how to install extensions on Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser – Here’s how

Okay, you might remember that when Edge first came out it didn’t even have browser extension functionality. Well, it’s not quite that barren this time around, but there aren’t that many extensions already in the Microsoft Store.

You can access the ones that are there (which do include the essentials such as adblocking or password managing extensions) by clicking on the “three-dot menu” at the top right of your browser, clicking on “Extensions” in the dropdown, then clicking on the link for Get Extensions from the Microsoft Store. Then it’s just a case of clicking on “Get” when you’re on the page for the one you want.

Okay, but what if the extensions you’re after aren’t on that list? Well, read on and we’ll show you how to get access to the Chrome Store as well:

Navigate to the Extensions page in Chromium Edge

page in Chromium Edge Have a look at the bottom left corner for Allow extensions from other stores and toggle the switch to On



and toggle the switch to Confirm the pop-up that’ll appear

Then you want to go to the Extensions page in the Chrome Store

Install as you would normally, and the installed extensions will turn up in the Extensions menu on Edge

on Edge You can manage your installed extensions from the same menu in Edge, like switching them off temporarily or even uninstalling

Also, for what it’s worth, Chrome themes aren’t currently supported.

I’ve already got my trusty password manager and adblocker installed and neither has given me any issues yet. Hurray for shared codebases!

