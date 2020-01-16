Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser is now available – Here’s how to download it

Today, Microsoft released the all-new Edge browser, which is based on Chromium – the code that browsers like Chrome are based on. You can go install it right now if you’re a Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, or macOS user directly from Microsoft. Yes, even Windows 7 users can use it, even if Microsoft has officially stopped supporting your aging OS.

Oh, and the “e” logo that Microsoft has used in every browser since dot 1 – it’s gone, replaced by a stylized wave that could well be a ‘c’ as well.

You can now get the Chromium-based version of Edge on your computer

Microsoft is starting to make the switchover from Legacy Edge to the new Chromium-based version. That means that you’ll get it eventually, probably within a few months. If you don’t want to wait that long, here’s how to manually install it. Once installed, it’ll overwrite anywhere that the legacy version was mentioned, like shortcuts, and all of your Edge data will transfer over.

Head on over to microsoft.com/edge and hit the Download button

button Open that file once downloaded to start the install

You’ll get asked if you want to import your settings, bookmarks and other data from Chrome or Firefox (if you have those installed already) or set up as a fresh browser

That’s it, now you can get on with browsing or installing extensions that you’re used to having

Oh, and don’t worry about it overriding your existing default browser – it won’t

You can also get the new Edge browser on both Android and iOS.

If you’re wondering what else Microsoft is working on bringing to your browser, here’s their official roadmap. The thing I’m most excited for? Using Cortana to search for coupons on ecommerce sites so I don’t have to have sketchy browser extensions installed.

