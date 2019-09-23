This fluid simulator can be launched in your browser and it’s ridiculously calming

Kevin sends us a lot of stupid links in our Slack chat. I would estimate I look at approximately 35% of the things he sends, but this one actually caught my eye and I’m glad I took the time to check it out.

If you stress a bunch, do a lot of drugs, or just simply need to kill a couple minutes at work, then you should definitely check out this WebGL fluid simulator in your browser or through the iPhone app.

I mean, just check out this fluid simulator in action

I really don’t have a lot to add here. There are plenty of settings that you can mess with to change how the fluid looks and reacts, but honestly, I didn’t notice any huge changes when tweaking them.

There’s also an app featuring the same fluid simulator and you can download that right here.

So, next time you are stressed or just need to disconnect for a few minutes, I’d definitely recommend loading this up and just pushing some digital fluids around for a bit. It might not solve your problems, but hey, you gotta take what you can get, amirite?

What do you use for stress release? Plan on checking out this fluid simulator from Pavel Dobryakov? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

