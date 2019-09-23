The wide-angle lens feature on the iPhone 11 is insane – here’s what it can do

The newest batch of iPhones are pretty boring if we’re being honest, but there is one feature that has me, and a lot of other people, excited. That feature is the new ultra-wide camera added to the newest iPhones and it is pretty darn impressive.

Just… don’t expect to be able to shoot in RAW with that lens, as you can’t. Maybe there’s some distortion that’s being corrected in software, we’ll likely find out as more people examine the phone. If you want RAW and wider field of view, buy a Moment lens like the one I use all the time and put it on the normal camera instead.

The camera tech is truly impressive and we’re starting to see some examples pop up around the web, so we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of these awesome shots.

Check out some of these awesome iPhone 11 Wide Angle shots

I mean, check out the Golden Gate Bridge…

ultrawide more like ultra whoa (no RAW capture possible on this lens sadly 🙁 ) pic.twitter.com/W89kB3TzTV — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) September 21, 2019

Or this bestest boy

I’m really digging the wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Much easier to get photos of Labradors who are on the couch with you. #dogs #LabradorRetriever pic.twitter.com/hl0dqCCbAo — Phillip Sumner (@phillipsumner23) September 21, 2019

Or this waterfallllllll

It’s wide enough to fit in a whole stadium!

The Madejski Stadium Shot with the wide angle lens on the #IPhone11ProMax #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/prSFJC8qpd — Erik O (@Orrgarde) September 21, 2019

And this sunset, which made me grin as wide as the shot…

Bummer. Hopefully future iOS will support shooting RAW with it. Either way, I love the ultrawide lens. https://t.co/xJ5CBOQWsR pic.twitter.com/w3Vh0zItIu — Matthias Maurberger (@mcmaurberger) September 21, 2019

And in the hands of a pro photographer…

This new IPhone 11 Camera is insane 😳 pic.twitter.com/b3nhCAF4jC — Dylan ™ (@Dylang_1) September 23, 2019

What about Beavis & Butthead mode…

piss your friends off by taking iPhone 11 wide photos like this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9fP4qy67RX — Justin Tse (@JustinTse) September 22, 2019

Look at my horse, my horse is amazing…

iPhone 11 Pro Max is a mouthful, but it really takes view from the top photos to the next level. pic.twitter.com/t0KLDoQRor — Terisé (@terisemcole) September 21, 2019

And in case you need some comparison with prior iPhones…

From left to right: iPhone 5, 6, XS, iPhone 11 Pro. All handheld, unedited. #shotoniphone pic.twitter.com/IGSFpaCPSp — Ryan Cash (@ryanacash) September 22, 2019

Maybe the RAW capture mode on the Ultra-Wide camera can be added in later, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. This camera is on all of the new iPhones from the $699 iPhone 11 or on the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, so get snapping!

What do you think? Do you have one of the new iPhones? Is this new camera feature enough to make you pick one up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

