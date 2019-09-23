Connect with us

The wide-angle lens feature on the iPhone 11 is insane – here’s what it can do

Truly impressive.

iphone 11 pro camera
Screenshot: KnowTechie

The newest batch of iPhones are pretty boring if we’re being honest, but there is one feature that has me, and a lot of other people, excited. That feature is the new ultra-wide camera added to the newest iPhones and it is pretty darn impressive.

Just… don’t expect to be able to shoot in RAW with that lens, as you can’t. Maybe there’s some distortion that’s being corrected in software, we’ll likely find out as more people examine the phone. If you want RAW and wider field of view, buy a Moment lens like the one I use all the time and put it on the normal camera instead.

The camera tech is truly impressive and we’re starting to see some examples pop up around the web, so we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of these awesome shots.

Check out some of these awesome iPhone 11 Wide Angle shots

I mean, check out the Golden Gate Bridge…

Or this bestest boy

Or this waterfallllllll

It’s wide enough to fit in a whole stadium!

And this sunset, which made me grin as wide as the shot…

And in the hands of a pro photographer…

What about Beavis & Butthead mode…

Look at my horse, my horse is amazing…

And in case you need some comparison with prior iPhones…

Maybe the RAW capture mode on the Ultra-Wide camera can be added in later, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. This camera is on all of the new iPhones from the $699 iPhone 11 or on the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, so get snapping!

What do you think? Do you have one of the new iPhones? Is this new camera feature enough to make you pick one up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Maker, meme-r and unabashed geek. Hardware guy here at KnowTechie, if it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't) I probably have one around here somewhere. My hobbies include photography, animation and hoarding Reddit gold.

