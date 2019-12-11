Google Chrome has a new feature that tells you when your password has been stolen

Google Chrome version 79 is rolling out to users today and among the usual bugfixes is one pretty darn useful tool that tells you if the password you’re using has been breached. This is similar to the functionality that Haveibeenpwned provides, just in real-time.

Until now, you’ve either needed to use a separate Chrome browser extension or the standalone password checkup tool. Removing the need for users to remember to check manually should make it easier for everyone to stay safer online.

Good guy Google may no longer live under the “Do no evil” maxim, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care. Now, when you enter your password into websites, Google Chrome will check against its database of compromised accounts and tell you if you should change your password.

If you do get the pop-up, change your password (and any other sites you reused it on) straight away. Nobody wants to have to deal with identity theft or explaining to the bank why their savings account got drained.

Here’s the rest of the new features in Chrome 79:

New sign-in indicator so you’ll know whose profile is signed in easier

Expanded phishing protections

Real-time phishing protection

Warnings for mixed HTTPS content

Tab-freezing, which unloads system resources of tabs that have been in the background for over 5 minutes. Yes, that means no more RAM hogging

Back/forward caching so pages will load faster when using the back/forward buttons

A bunch of security updates

Some Chromium changes

Some developer tool changes

Changes to Android and iOS

Chrome V8 JavaScript engine changes

Chrome 79 is rolling out to all users today, with the list of changes rolling out in stages in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Glad to see Chrome adding this functionality? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

