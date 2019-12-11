This simple trick shows you how much money you’ve wasted shopping on Amazon

Amazon is the place to shop online in the U.S. Depending on who you ask, it either takes up over 50% of online sales or closer to 40% if you adjust for those things only sold by Amazon.com. Millions of Prime members bolster that total, with each spending an average of over $1,400 per year.

Do you have Amazon Prime? Do you actually know how much you spend per year? How about since you opened your account? No? Well, you’re not alone in that but there’s a simple way to find just how much of your hard-earned cash you’ve thrown at Jeff Bezos since opening your account.

Here’s how to know just how much you’ve spent on Amazon

Want to know how much you’ve spent on Amazon since opening your account? What about just this year? You can easily do that.

Go to Amazon.com and sign in to your account

Click on Account & Lists in the top-right hand corner

in the top-right hand corner Then scroll down to the Ordering and shopping preferences section and click on Download order reports

section and click on You’ll get a form to fill out here. Add the start date you want (either January 1, 2006, if you want your total Amazon spend, or January 1, 2019, if you only want this year), choose Orders and shipments from the report type drop-down, and click Use today for the end date

from the report type drop-down, and click for the end date Now click on Request Report and wait for it to generate and start downloading

and wait for it to generate and start downloading Open up either Google Sheets or Excel, start a new spreadsheet, then import the CSV file that Amazon created. In Google Sheets, it’s File > Import > Upload > Select file > Import data

Now all your orders should show up in the spreadsheet. Click on the Item Total column, then go to the Format menu, click on Number and then Automatic. You’ll now get the total sum of your orders in the bottom right corner of your Sheet. Scared yet?

There you go. One (possibly) huge number showing just how easy it is to overspend when you have that sweet, sweet, fast, Prime shipping guarantee.

Did you check out your totals spent on Amazon? Were you surprised by the total amount? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

