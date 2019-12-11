A fully-loaded Mac Pro costs more than a Tesla Model 3

The brand new Mac Pro is finally available to buy and while it starts out at $5,999, it can quickly rise in price to astronomical figures. And let’s just get this out of the way, you don’t need it.

While it starts at $5,999, the full-fat version tips the scale at over $50,000. Yowzers. That won’t even be the highest price, as Apple has plans to bring an 8TB storage option out as well as some new Pro graphics cards. Again, you don’t need it.

You can buy a Tesla Model 3 for less than a fully-loaded Mac Pro

Yes, that’s a hair over $53,000 for a computer. Expect $60,000 or so if you want the XDR Display and the stand for it as well. I hope you don’t need both of your kidneys or want to send your kids to college…

Here’s a list of things you could buy instead for that cash:

I mean, any of these are fine options but we all know that the people who need the Mac Pro’s speed will buy it anyway. That’s what business accounts are for, right?

What do you think? Any interest in the new Mac Pro? Would you spend $50k on a computer? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

