The most searched-for products in tech, according to Google Shopping

That magic cut off date for getting your holiday shopping finished is fast approaching, but what if you’re out of inspiration for buying? You could see what’s selling on the big retail sites, but we all know those get gamed by third-party sellers. How about using the power of Google’s Search?

That’s the idea behind Google’s latest microsite, Shopping 100. It’s got the 100 most searched for items in categories like Tech, Gaming, Kitchen, and more. That’s a lot of ideas that are guaranteed to impress.

If you’re ever stuck for gift ideas, check out the top 100 searched-for products in Tech according to Google Shopping

All of the lists on the microsite are especially relevant at this time of year, from gifts to others, and gifts to yourself. Those eight categories are: Tech, Kitchen gear, Toys, Accessories & apparel, Gaming, Sports & Fitness, Home goods, and Personal care.

The full lists are here if you want to browse, but here are some standouts from our viewpoint:

