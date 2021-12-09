Samsung is blowing out some of its best SSD drives and memory cards in a huge limited-time sale

SSDs are pivotal if you own PC or gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox. But let’s face it, solid-state drives aren’t cheap by any means, especially good ones from Samsung. Thankfully Samsung is throwing us a bone by discounting many of its top-of-the-line SSDs and memory cards in a huge limited-time sale.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, these products allow for files and games to run up to 13 times faster (when upgraded from their standard SSDs in PS5s and PCs).

So what’s up for grabs? Well, there’s a whole bunch. Among the top SSDs on the market, the 980, 970, and T5 are all highly rated and considered some of the best. And guess what? Yup, they’re all discounted. So here is what Samsung is offering for these:

This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Samsung has a mess of other memory products up for grabs that include things like microSD cards, flash drives, and a whole lot more. The complete list can be found here.

If you’re in the market for an SSD or any other memory product, do yourself a favor and check out these deals from Samsung. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. Click the button below for more details.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.