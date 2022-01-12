Deals
Hate remembering passwords? Score a year of LastPass Premium for just $2 a month
Save a password once, and it’s instantly available across all your devices.
Let’s face it, remembering passwords for all the sites and services you use online can be a massive pain. And we all know how bad it is to use the same password over and over again.
This is where a password manager comes into play. And if you’re finally looking to make the jump to one, do yourself a favor and check out this deal.
For a limited time, you can score a 12-month subscription to LastPass Premium for just $25. That basically equals out to a measly $2 a month. A yearly subscription to LastPass Premium typically costs $36.
LastPass remembers all your passwords for you and stores them in an encrypted vault. So you only need to save a password once, and it’s instantly available on all your devices. On top of that, it also creates complex passwords if you ever need to make a new one.
LastPass is genuinely one of the best password managers money can buy right now, and at just $25 for the year, this is an excellent deal. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. Give it a try – worse case, you’re only out $25. That’s not a huge gamble. Click the button below for more info.
