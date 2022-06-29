Deals
Crutchfield has a ton of sound bars deeply discounted right now
Sound bars are a great way to improve your home theater experience, and Crutchfield has a bunch of models deeply discounted this week.
If you’re eyeing a new sound bar purchase soon, do yourself a favor and head on over to Crutchfield’s 4th of July sales event.
Right now, they have a ton of sound bars up for grabs at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. So depending on your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone.
Prices range from as low as $199 to $1,148, so depending on how much you want to spend, you should have no problem finding something that suits your needs. The choices are plentiful.
Here’s the complete list of the sound bars included in Crutchfield’s 4th of July sale, but we’ll highlight some of our favorite picks below:
- Polk Audio React Sound Bar: $199 (usually $269)
- Samsung HW-Q600B and Subwoofer: $397.99 (usually $597.99)
- Samsung HW-Q700B and Subwoofer: $577.99 (usually $697.99)
- Samsung HW-B550 and Subwoofer: $247.99 (usually $277.99)
- JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Powered sound bar: $349.95 (usually $599.95)
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Powered sound bar: $249.95 (usually $349.95)
Again, there are plenty of more options to choose from. To find the rest of the deals, head on over to the sales page or click the button below.
Crutchfield tells KnowTechie that these prices are valid until July 3, so don’t miss out.
