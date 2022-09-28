Save over $70 with this 7-day sale on Lepow portable monitors

Laptops are great and all, but they’re limited to just one screen. Anyone who works with a multi-display setup can find it hard going back to a single monitor. That’s why a portable monitor is an absolute must-have.

And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Lepow is blowing out three of its best options in a limited-time seven-day sale.

Price range from $129 to $176, so depending on your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Lepow 15.6″ full HD display – $149.99

Image: KnowTechie

First up is the Lepow 15.6″ full HD display. Right now, you can get it for $149.99 by clicking the $20 on-site coupon.

This display offers 1080p resolution with a 178° full viewing angle. Its built-in dual speakers deliver clear, powerful sound. Additionally, it’s packed in a super-thin and lightweight design, allowing you to take it anywhere.

Out of nearly 11,000 reviews, this portable monitor sits proudly with a nearly perfect review rating of four and a half stars. Click below for more info.

Deals Lepow 15.6″ Full HD Portable Monitor – $149.99 Features include an FHD 1080P IPS display, multiple HDMI and USB-C ports, dual speakers and HDR, a smart cover and screen protector, and more. Get it for $149.99 by clicking the $20 on-site coupon. Buy Now

Lepow 15.6 FHD C2 Portable Display – $129

Image: KnowTechie

Next up, we have Lepow’s 2022 version of its 15.6 FHD C2 portable display. Typically priced at $199, you can get it for just $129 by clicking the $30 on-site coupon.

The C2 is a lightweight, completely portable 1080p monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate. With DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs, the Lepow C2 is compatible with various devices.

With this portable monitor, you can work on your laptop, blow up your phone’s screen, and even game on the go. Read our review. Click below for more info.

Deals Lepow 15.6 FHD C2 Portable Display – $129 Features include a 1080p display with 60Hz refresh rate, advanced HDR mode, sleek thin portable design, and built-in stereo speakers. Get it for $129 by clicking the $30 on-site coupon. Buy Now

Lepow Z1-Gamut Laptop Display – $176

Image: KnowTechie

Lastly, we have the Lepow Z1-Gamut 15.6″ portable display. Currently priced at $219, you can get it now for $176 – no promo code or on-site coupon is needed.

The Z1-Gamut is arguably one of the best options in Lepow’s portable display lineup. It features a 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate, upgraded color gamut and brightness, and offers a 1000:1 contrast ratio with 178° full viewing angle.

Additionally, its USB-C/Mini HDMI port allows you to connect the portable monitor to all kinds of devices, including a smartphone, PC, laptop, or gaming console. Click below for more info.

Deals Lepow Z1-Gamut Laptop Display – $176 Features include a 1080p display with 60Hz refresh rate, dual built-in speakers, HDR mode, lightweight, portable design, and includes a smart cover and screen protector. Click below for more info. Buy Now

The clock is ticking on these offers

Sadly, these prices can’t last forever. Lepow tells KnowTechie the discounts are valid from September 28 through October 2nd. So if you plan on pulling the trigger on any of these, do it sooner than later.

These Lepow portable monitors are great for those looking for something lightweight and easily carried from place to place. A regular-sized monitor would be impossible to lug around when traveling or working on the go.

These monitors are a good option for those wishing to use them for school, work, or even some gaming. The possibilities are endless. So do yourself a favor and check out some of the offers above.

