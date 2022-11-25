This Black Friday sale saves you up to $300 on Jlink monitors

When buying a monitor, most people tend to choose a size that fits their budget. If this sounds like you and you’re in the market for an upgrade, we have something that may pique your interest.

For a limited time, Jlink is knocking up to $300 on a number of its best-selling monitors in a huge Black Friday sale, with prices starting at just $140. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price Jlink FHD 24 Inch Monitor Black Friday Usually $150

Now $89.99 by clipping the $20 on-site coupon

Valid through November 28 Learn More Jlink 24 Inch FHD 1080P 165Hz Computer Monitor Black Friday Usually $239

Now $119 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon

Valid through November 28 Learn More Jlink 27″ 165Hz 1ms 1440P QHD Monitor Black Friday Usually $299

Now $189 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon

Valid through November 28 Learn More Jlink FHD 32 Inch Monitor Black Friday Usually $249

Now $179 by clipping the $20 on-site coupon

Valid through November 28 Learn More Jlink 34″ WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor Black Friday Usually $549

Now $373 with promo code JlinkUS11 and clipping the 5% on-site coupon

and clipping the 5% on-site coupon Valid through November 28 Learn More

Whether you’re looking for a 1080P single-player gaming monitor or something to compliment your work setup Jlink has decent options worth checking out.

Jlink tells KnowTechie these offers are on a limited-time basis. These sale prices are valid through November 28. If you’re in the market for a new monitor, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check these out.

