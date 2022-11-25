Deals
This Black Friday sale saves you up to $300 on Jlink monitors
These prices are good until November 28, don’t miss out.
When buying a monitor, most people tend to choose a size that fits their budget. If this sounds like you and you’re in the market for an upgrade, we have something that may pique your interest.
For a limited time, Jlink is knocking up to $300 on a number of its best-selling monitors in a huge Black Friday sale, with prices starting at just $140. Here’s what’s up for grabs.
|Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ
|Product
|Price
Jlink FHD 24 Inch MonitorBlack Friday
|Learn More
Jlink 24 Inch FHD 1080P 165Hz Computer MonitorBlack Friday
|Learn More
Jlink 27″ 165Hz 1ms 1440P QHD MonitorBlack Friday
|Learn More
Jlink FHD 32 Inch MonitorBlack Friday
|Learn More
Jlink 34″ WQHD Curved Gaming MonitorBlack Friday
|Learn More
Whether you’re looking for a 1080P single-player gaming monitor or something to compliment your work setup Jlink has decent options worth checking out.
Jlink tells KnowTechie these offers are on a limited-time basis. These sale prices are valid through November 28. If you’re in the market for a new monitor, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check these out.
