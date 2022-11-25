Deals
This portable Bluetooth conference speaker is 52% off
The EMEET Luna Bluetooth speakerphone is available on Amazon and comes in at a killer price, thanks to multiple discounts.
If you need a conference speaker but aren’t trying to break the bank, this Black Friday brings some awesome deals.
The EMEET Luna Bluetooth speakerphone is available on Amazon and comes in at a killer price, thanks to multiple discounts. Originally $119, it is currently on sale for $57.79 after all applicable discounts.
This conference speaker has AI to eliminate background noise. Use code TOVHTMNT at checkout. Offer runs through Nov. 28.
This conference speaker comes in three different colors — black, great, and blue — to match any office setting.
Additionally, it features background noise-reducing tech to amplify people’s voices while reducing background noise.
If you find yourself hosting larger calls, snag two EMEET Luna speakers and daisy-chain them together for even better coverage.
The EMEET Luna Bluetooth conference speaker will be on sale through November 28.
Make sure to check off all the coupon buttons on the Amazon listing and use promo code TOVHTMNT at checkout for an additional 5% off.
EMEET Luna Bluetooth Conference Speaker
This conference speaker comes in three different colors, noise reduction, and is currently on sale for 52% off. Click the button below to learn more.
