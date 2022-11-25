Walmart has the Honor 6 smart bracelet down to just $27.99

If you’re looking to check out a new smart bracelet but don’t want to break the bank for an Apple Watch or other major brand, Walmart currently has a great deal on the HONOR Band 6.

The HONOR Band 6 is a waterproof smart bracelet with health monitoring and more. And right now, you can get it for just $27.99, $7 off of its original price.

The HONOR Band 6 features scientific sleep monitoring to assess your sleeping patterns and suggest improvements.

Additionally, it comes with 10 sports modes to help track your exercises. Everything from indoor running to outdoor cycling can be tracked, measuring things like heart rate, pace, and calories burned.

It can even detect those workouts automatically and start tracking. Finally, it features TruRelax stress level tracking for 24/7 monitoring and suggestions to help relieve stress.

If this wearable seems up your alley, don’t miss out on your chance to save a little money on your purchase. Normally $34.99, the HONOR Band 6 is on sale for $27.99 from now until November 30.

