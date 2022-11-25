Deals
Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170
The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off.
If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere.
The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179.
For a limited time, the Rintuf electric fireplace heater is down to $179. Offer valid through Nov. 28.
This 1500W electric fireplace heater from Rintuf includes an easy-to-use remote for precise controls. The 3D flame effect also looks great and will quickly set the mood.
Rintuf’s electric fireplace heater can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s very portable. You will need access to an outlet, however, so keep that in mind.
This sale goes from today through November 28, so jump on this ASAP. Secure an extra 5% off by using promo code RKTYLGE7 at checkout.
Rintuf Electric Fireplace Heater
The Rintuf electric fireplace is currently on sale for 28% off through November 28. Click the link below to learn more.
