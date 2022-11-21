Save $50 on the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 in this Black Friday promo

This Black Friday, you can save up to $49 if you hurry and order the small but powerful GEEKOM MiniAir 11 mini PC.

This promo runs from November 21st through November 27th. Usually $249, you can get the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 at a discounted price of $199 this holiday.

Verified GEEKOM MiniAir 11

For a limited time, Geekom’s MiniAir 11 Windows 11 mini-PC is $50 off. Offer valid through November 27. Rating $199 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Featuring an 11th Gen Intel N5095 quad-core quad-thread processor with 2.00 GHz base frequency and 2.90GHz burst frequency, the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is a fast, powerful, and smooth operator.

The MiniAir 11 is pocket-sized, weighs only 500g, and comes with dual-channel DDR4 RAM, which is expandable up to 32GB.

It also features an M2. 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

That’s not all. It also features an Intel UHD Graphics 605 card with 4K UHD display support and can support up to two 4K monitors.

With specs like this, multitasking and app switching is a breeze on the MiniAir 11

It also features three USB-A ports, dual USB-C ports, one HDMI port, and one Mini DisplayPort, allowing you to connect devices like a monitor, TV, keyboard, mouse, camera, headset, etc.

It comes bundled with Windows 11 Pro and supports Linux, Android x86, and FydeOS, among others. It can conveniently handle word processors and photo and video editing tasks.

Don’t miss out on this juicy Black Friday deal. Get the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 for just $199. This offer is valid from November 21st to November 27th.

Black Friday GEEKOM MiniAir 11 The MiniAir 11 Mini PC delivers reliable performance and a compact design to make it ideal for various applications, including everyday work and online learning. Get it now for $199. Valid through November 27. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.