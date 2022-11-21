GEEKOM’s Mini IT8 Windows 11 mini-PC is now down to $369 

Looking for a mini PC with maximum power and efficiency, look no further than the GEEKOM Mini IT8. This Black Friday, you can get it at a huge discount.

From November 21st to November 27th, the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT8 can be yours for $369, down from its usual price of $499. That’s a whopping $130 off.

Verified GEEKOM Mini IT8 Windows 11 Mini-PC

For a limited time, Geekom’s Mini IT8 Windows 11 mini-PC is $130 off. Offer valid through November 27. Rating $369 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Small but powerful, the GEEKOM Mini IT8 packs a serious punch

It comes with an Intel Core i5-8279U quad-core octa-thread processor with a base frequency of 2.40 GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.10 GHz for lightning-fast performance.

It also has an M2. 2280 SSD storage (256GB or 512GB), expandable up to 1TB, and dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM RAM expandable up to 32 GB combined. It equally has a 2.5-inch SATA drive bay which is expandable up to 2TB.

It features an ultra-portable, lightweight, compact design with a VESA mount, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 card, dual-band Wi-Fi support (2.4G – 5G), an ultra-quiet fan, and supports up to four 4K displays.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and supports Linux, Android x86, and FydeOS, among others. It even supports dual OS installations.

Additionally, it also features three USB ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI slot, an SD card slot, and a Kensington Security slot, among others.

Capitalize on this Black Friday Deal

Grab it for just $379 in the GEEKOM Black Friday deal. This offer runs from November 21st to November 27th. Act fast while this deal lasts.

Black Friday GEEKOM Mini IT8 Windows 11 Mini-PC The Mini IT8 is the most popular choice due to its most useful configuration, high-grade components, and competitive price. Get it now for $369. Valid through November 27. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.