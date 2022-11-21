Connect with us

GEEKOM’s Mini IT8 Windows 11 mini-PC is now down to $369 

This offer runs from November 21st to November 27th.

Looking for a mini PC with maximum power and efficiency, look no further than the GEEKOM Mini IT8. This Black Friday, you can get it at a huge discount.

From November 21st to November 27th, the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT8 can be yours for $369, down from its usual price of $499. That’s a whopping $130 off.

For a limited time, Geekom’s Mini IT8 Windows 11 mini-PC is $130 off. Offer valid through November 27.
$369 at Amazon
Small but powerful, the GEEKOM Mini IT8 packs a serious punch

It comes with an Intel Core i5-8279U quad-core octa-thread processor with a base frequency of 2.40 GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.10 GHz for lightning-fast performance.

It also has an M2. 2280 SSD storage (256GB or 512GB), expandable up to 1TB, and dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM RAM expandable up to 32 GB combined. It equally has a 2.5-inch SATA drive bay which is expandable up to 2TB.

It features an ultra-portable, lightweight, compact design with a VESA mount, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 card, dual-band Wi-Fi support (2.4G – 5G), an ultra-quiet fan, and supports up to four 4K displays. 

It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and supports Linux, Android x86, and FydeOS, among others. It even supports dual OS installations.

Additionally, it also features three USB ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI slot, an SD card slot, and a Kensington Security slot, among others.

Capitalize on this Black Friday Deal

This offer runs from November 21st to November 27th.

The Mini IT8 is the most popular choice due to its most useful configuration, high-grade components, and competitive price. Get it now for $369. Valid through November 27.

