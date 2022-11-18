Dreametech’s L10s Ultra is a super-powered cleaning machine

The problem with many robot vacuum cleaners is that they lack the suction needed to keep your floors clean. It’s nice that they work automatically, but not so much if you still have to clean up after them.

But that’s not a problem with the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum.

The Dreametech L10s Ultra offers 5,300Pa suction and automatic carpet detection to keep your floors free of even some of the biggest messes.

Black Friday Quick Verdict If you’re looking for an ultra-convenient and incredibly powerful robot vacuum, check out the Dreametech L10s Ultra. It’s got tons of power and features, and with its automatic systems, you won’t have to worry about it for months.

Dreame Technology is a consumer product company focused on developing smart cleaning products to help consumers use technology to help keep their homes clean.

The L10s Ultra is available on Amazon for the normal retail price of $1,399. So why such a hefty price tag? Let’s dive in and find out.

Verified Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum

If you act quickly, you can save $400 on Black Friday through November 24-28, bringing the price down to just Prime members only. If you act quickly, you can save $400 on Black Friday through November 24-28, bringing the price down to just $999 Rating $999 at Amazon Expires November 28

Tons of features

Image: Dreametech

You can generally find a decent robot vacuum for around 4 or 5 hundred dollars. But the Dreametech L10s Ultra is far from your average robot vacuum.

It does have many of the same features you’ll find in cheaper options. It has an RGB camera for 3D navigation.

And it can learn about your home and generate the best cleaning path based on floor types, obstacles, and other factors.

It’s also a 2-in-1 cleaning device with added dual rotary mops. They spin at around 180 RPM, with firm pressure to scrub like you sometimes need to when you’re mopping.

With its 2.5L water tank, it can clean around 2,000 square feet of floor with a single tank.

Image: KnowTechie

And all of that is just the beginning. The robot vacuum’s app allows you to create multi-floor maps to customize your cleaning exactly how you want.

You can clean certain areas while avoiding others, plus set different cleaning schedules and routines.

The Dreametech L10s Ultra also lets you control your cleaning with Alexa.

All you have to do is tell the L10s Ultra, and you can then supervise the cleaning through the included mobile app.

Powerful suction and automatic emptying

Image: Dreametech

One of the biggest selling points of the Dreametech L10s Ultra is the included emptying station that allows the vacuum to empty itself automatically.

After cleaning, the L20s Ultra navigates back to its included base station.

Using blowing and sucking, the base automatically cleans out the dust box, so the device is ready to go again the next time you need it.

The automatic cleaning doesn’t stop with just the dust box. The L10s Ultra’s mop attachment is also cleaned automatically after the device has done its job.

The dual mop heads rotate at high speeds in an included water tank while rubbing against grooves on the side.

That automatically cleans the mop head and dries them, so they’re ready to clean again after just a couple of hours.

Dreametech estimates that you can get up to 60 days of cleaning out of the L10s without emptying or cleaning a tank on the base station. That’s incredibly convenient.

Image: KnowTechie

The L10s Ultra is rated for up to 5,300Pa of suction. Considering that most robot vacuums operate from around 1,500 to 3,000Pa of suction, the L10s Ultra is incredibly powerful.

With that kind of power, plus the automatic carpet detection, the L10s Ultra should have no problem cleaning up just about any mess you could clean with an ordinary vacuum cleaner.

Add onto that the fact that it also mops, and you technically don’t have to do any of the work, and you can see how the L10s Ultra could be such a convenient household device.

The L10s Ultra is one of the more powerful robot vacuums you’ll find

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for an average robot vac that handles some messes but is not quite the same as a handheld vacuum, then you’re probably better off spending a little less on a cheaper option.

However, if you’re looking for an ultra-convenient and incredibly powerful robot vacuum, check out the Dreametech L10s Ultra.

It’s got tons of power, and with its automatic systems, you won’t have to worry about it for months.

More Dreametech Black Friday Deals

But you will have to break out the checkbook. Dreametech is running Black Friday Deals on various robot vacuums and cordless vacuums. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price Dreametech L10s Ultra Black Friday Offer Usually $1,399, get it now for $999 (29% off)

Valid through November 28 Learn More Dreametech T30 Cordless Vacuum Black Friday Offer Usually $579, get it now for $399.99 (31% off)

Valid through November 28 Learn More Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum Black Friday Offer Usually $499.99, get it now for $319.99 (36% off)

Valid from November 21-27 Learn More Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Black Friday Offer Usually $299.99, get it now for $159.99 (47% off)

Valid from November 21-27

Read our review Learn More Dreametech Cordless P10 ProVacuum Cleaner Black Friday Offer Usually $294.99, get it now for $209.99 (29% off)

Valid from November 21-27 Learn More

