Save yourself 44% off the Brigii 3-in-1 handheld vacuum

If you’re tired of lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner to clean up a spill or constantly battling pet hair, the Brigii 3-in-1 M1 handheld vacuum might be exactly what you need.

Right now, you can snag this mini portable vacuum at a whopping 44% off on Amazon using promo code Brigii5OFFM1. But the clock is ticking and expires on March 4, so you’ll need to act fast.

Need a little more convincing? Here’s what you need to know.

Promo Code: Brigii5OFFM1 Brigii 3-in-1 M1 Handheld Vacuum 4.0 $69.99 $42.49 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This handheld vac is the perfect tool for anyone looking to clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs, upholstery, and car interiors

Better yet, it’s also versatile enough to tackle a variety of surfaces like the keyboard you’ve e shamefully neglected for years.

With its compact design and lightweight construction, you’ll have no trouble maneuvering it around your home or vehicle.

This handheld vacuum is especially great for those living in small apartments or those who need something to keep in the car for quick cleanups.

Pet owners, this one is for you

The Brigii 3-in-1 M1 is specifically designed to handle pet hair and debris, making it a must-have for any pet parent.

The vacuum comes with three attachments, including a crevice tool for tight spaces, a brush tool for upholstery and carpets, and a soft tube for delicate surfaces.

And with its powerful suction, you can be sure it will pick up even the tiniest specks of dirt and dust.

Another great feature of the Brigii 3-in-1 M1 is its washable HEPA filter, which means you won’t have to keep buying replacement filters. Simply rinse it off and let it dry, and you’ll be ready to tackle your next mess.

🕕 Deal expires March 4

Overall, the Brigii 3-in-1 M1 handheld vacuum is a must-have for anyone who wants a convenient and effective way to clean their home or car.

And with this amazing deal, you can get it at a fraction of the cost. Seriously, this is a no-brainer. Again use promo code Brigii5OFFM1 to get your discount and start cleaning today.

Lightweight and portable, easy to maneuver Versatile attachments for cleaning tight spaces, upholstery, carpets, and more

Versatile attachments for cleaning tight spaces, upholstery, carpets, and more Powerful suction for effective cleaning

Powerful suction for effective cleaning Specifically designed to handle pet hair and debris Cons: Given its size, the dustbin is relatively small, so it may need to be emptied frequently. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

