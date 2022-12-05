Deals
Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399
This deal is great for those who want to upgrade their tablets or give these devices as gifts this holiday season.
Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price.
For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
Better yet, all four colorways are part of the promotion. That includes blue, pink, silver, and yellow. Plus, Amazon also discounted 256GB models by $50.
The new 2022 iPad comes with various upgrades. It has thinner bezels, a bigger display, and USB-C charging. And it’s the first iPad to include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and an A14 Bionic processor
There are some issues with the new iPad, however. It’s more expensive and only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.
But at $399, it may still be worth looking for those who want to upgrade their tablets or give these devices as gifts this holiday season.
2022 iPad
The new 2022 iPad has a thinner bezel and bigger display than its predecessor — in addition to USB-C charging, it’s the first tablet from Apple with landscape orientation.
