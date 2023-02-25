Deals
Upgrade to the Galaxy S23 and pay nothing upfront with this offer
Bottom line? You’ll end up with a brand new Galaxy S23 in your pocket without paying a dime – hard to argue with that.
If you’re a regular KnowTechie reader, you’ve probably seen us pushing the Galaxy S23 hard. And rightfully so. This phone is truly exceptional – boasting a beautiful design and a host of impressive features
Better yet, the best Galaxy S23 deals we’re spotting from Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are making it difficult to ignore. Like, it’s almost criminal if we didn’t share these deals with our readers.
Let’s take a look at this new offer from Samsung, for instance. They’re offering a brand new Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus at no cost when you trade in your old device.
Yes, you read that right – Samsung is essentially giving these phones away for free!
And for an additional $200 out of pocket, along with a trade-in, you can upgrade to the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
But here’s the catch. You can’t buy the phone unlocked. Instead, you’ll have to go through a carrier like T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T from Samsung’s website.
Seriously, what’s the catch?
Surprisingly, there isn’t one. These carriers have all rolled out significant trade-in credits, as well as bill credits, to reduce the overall cost to $0.
The discounts you can get include trade-in credits and monthly bill credits, which are distributed over a period of 24 to 36 months, depending on the specific carrier you’re with.
If you plan on taking advantage of this limited-time offer, Samsung will sweeten the deal with a $100 instant credit, which can be used on accessories or a year of Samsung Care Plus.
There’s no denying it – this is a pretty sweet deal
Sure, Samsung and these carriers are in kahoots to offer you a free phone, but at the end of the day, all you have to do is trade in your old device.
And let’s face it, most of us were probably going to renew our mobile plan anyways, so it’s not like we’re committing to anything we wouldn’t have done already.
Launch Offer: Save up to $850, plus a $100 instant Samsung credit, up to $850 instant trade-in credit, and 50% off SamsungCare+ for one year.
