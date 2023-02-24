Deals
Best Buy has this Insignia 65″ 4K Fire TV for just $379
This awesome deal saves you $170.
In the market for a new TV? Best Buy is currently offering an amazing deal on the 65″ Insignia 4K Fire TV.
The Insignia F30 series 65″ 4K Fire TV usually sells for $549.99. But right now, you can save a whopping $170 on the TV, bringing it down to just $379.
The F30 series from Insignia packs in everything you want from a TV. It comes equipped with Fire TV, giving you access to all of your favorite streaming apps like YouTube, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, and more.
Plus, it’s got Alexa voice control. This means you can tell your TV what show or movie you want to watch, and it will automatically navigate you there.
It comes with 4K Ultra-HD resolution and HDR10 for high-level picture quality and impressive color range. It’s got three HDMI ports, ethernet and WiFi, and premium DTS Studio Sound.
Even at its normal price of just $549, this is a great TV to add to your living room setup. So you can’t go wrong with this deal saving you an extra $170 off the original price.
