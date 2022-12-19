This Alexa-powered toilet can be yours for $11,000

Kohler’s Alexa-enabled Numi 2.0 smart toilet is now available for the princely sum of $11,000.

You might think you’re literally throwing your money down the drain, but you get a lot of tech to make you more comfortable.

Kohler first showed off the Numi 2.0 at CES 2019. It’s taken years for the log jam to be loosened, and now you can buy one for your home.

You probably never knew you wanted Alexa to be part of your toilet routine. So, what do you get for that wad of cash?

There are a bunch of helpful features here. The toilet has a built-in bidet that can wash all your bits in temperature, pressure, and position-controlled comfort. But that’s only the start

Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet features

Image: Kohler

UV lights keep the bidet section germ-free, and the whole process is hands-free. The toilet mists the bowl to avoid cling-ons. Additionally, it auto-deodorizes, warms the seat up, and dries you afterward with warm air.

It will also auto-flush for you, so you never have to look back in the bowl. The lid even auto-opens and closes.

The Numi 2.0 also has RGB and underglow lighting. Finally, the smart toilet also has a surround sound speaker setup. Nice if you’re the type to hum while doing your ablutions.

If you don’t want to use the Alexa features of the smart toilet, you can control things with the Kohler Konnect app or a small wireless remote control.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 will be available to buy in the coming days.

