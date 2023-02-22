Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: trade-in offers, discounts, and more

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Quick Answer: As it stands, the best Galaxy S23 launch deal goes to Samsung, hands down. Depending on which model you choose, you can save up to $850 ordering on Samsung.com, along with a $100 instant Samsung credit and more.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series is here, and if you have the cash to get one, you can get the company’s latest flagship right now.

Lucky for you, we got the scoop on some of the hottest discounts, trade-in offers, and other perks like gift cards.

Before we catch you up on all the sweet features, we’ll drop some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals out right now, just in case your finger is ready to pull the trigger.

For a quick refresher, Samsung announced three Galaxy S23 models at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and its most premium offering, the S23 Ultra.

While Samsung’s latest lineup might not have a completely fresh design, the two larger models come with a host of significant upgrades.

These include improved camera hardware, larger battery sizes, and increased internal storage – all major improvements from the previous year’s models.

Despite not making drastic changes to the exterior design, Samsung is clearly prioritizing performance and user experience with the new lineup.

If you’re ready to buy one, we got some attractive offers to make buying one easier on your waller.

Whether buying brand new or upgrading from an older device, we’ll help you find the best price possible while getting the most for your trade-in.

The phones officially made a touchdown on February 17, but if you want to stay ahead of the pack, you buy one now. And if you do, you can save some serious cash. We’ll show you how.

With tempting discounts and special offers, now is the perfect time to upgrade

Naturally, retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, and more are all hosting their own respective offers. And they know what they’re doing, making it almost impossible not to smash that buy button.

But it doesn’t stop there. Carriers also have their offers too, and we narrowed them down to the best offers.

If you’re sold on buying one, let’s talk price.

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost?

So, how much is the Galaxy S23? Spoiler alert: they’re not cheap.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799. The Galaxy S23 Plus runs at $999, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra clocks in at $1,199.

If prices seem a bit high, you’re not wrong to think that.

As a result, Samsung upgraded the base storage on the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, packing a whopping 256GB – double the 128GB found in 2022’s S22 models.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals and trade-in offers

Now that you know how much it costs, it’s time to find you the best discount. So let’s review all the best deals and who’s offering the most for your trade-in.

As it stands, Samsung seems to have the best offer in town.

Depending on which model you go with, you can save up to $850. Not to mention, you get access to exclusive color options only found on Samsung.com.

Bonus: If you buy through a carrier on Samsung’s website, you can get up to $1,000 for your trade-in.

Savings include a $100 instant Samsung Credit, up to $850 instant trade-in credit, and 50% off SamsungCare+ for one year.

Bonus carrier deals at Samsung.com

T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 in savings with the purchase of a new Galaxy S23 or S23+. All you need to do is trade-in an eligible device and sign up for the Magenta MAX data plan. Then, you’ll receive 24 monthly bill credits worth up to $1,000. But that’s not all – Samsung is also throwing in a storage upgrade, as well as up to $100 in instant Samsung credit (including a bonus $50 credit) to use on additional purchases.

Verizon Save Up to $800 with Galaxy S23 Series from Verizon with eligible trade-in and on a qualifying installment plan. Plus, get a $100 instant Samsung Credit towards additional purchases.

AT&T Buy a Galaxy S23 or S23+ on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan, and trade-in an eligible smartphone; you could save up to a whopping $1,000. Not only that, but AT&T is also offering a storage upgrade, as well as up to $100 in instant Samsung credit (including a bonus $50 credit) to use towards other purchases.

Best Buy has an excellent offer too. You could save up to a whopping $600 on a Galaxy S23 purchase, but remember they’ll require a qualified trade-in to get the discount.

They’re also sweetening the deal with a $100 Best Buy gift card. So, all things considered, you could get a total savings of up to $700.

If you regularly shop at Best Buy, having that $100 gift card locked and loaded the next time you shop, there is something to look forward to.

Amazon isn’t bringing the big guns, but they’re getting something to the table, so A for effort.

Order an unlocked Galaxy S23, and you’ll also score an Amazon gift card to put toward your next purchase.

Amazon will give you $50 in Amazon credit for a Galaxy S23 or $100 for the Galaxy S23 Plus or S23 Ultra. And if you’re trading in an older device, you can save up to $400.

Samsung Galaxy S23 - Amazon Launch Offer Amazon will give you a $50 gift card when ordering the Galaxy S23 or a $100 gift card when purchasing a Galaxy S23 Plus or S23 Ultra. You can additionally save up to $400 on a trade-in. Check Price

Not to feel left out, Walmart wants in on that sweet Galaxy S23 action. Their deals mainly focus on carrier offers, but before you huff and puff, check this out:

Whether with AT&T or Verizon, take advantage of a $250 discount on phones activated on an eligible installment plan. And if you’re willing to trade in your old device, you could save up to $1,000 more.

Walmart also caters to the prepaid crowd with incredible deals from Straight Talk and Total by Verizon.In addition, new addition, new customers on an unlimited plan can get six months of free service.

Samsung Galaxy S23 - Walmart Launch Offer Upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S23 at Walmart and save big with eligible installment plans from AT&T or Verizon, which include a $250 discount. Plus, trade-in your old device and save up to $1,000 more. Check Price

Naturally, your mobile carrier will have some offers ready to go. Whether it’s AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon – we’re sure you’ll find something that inches you closer to hitting that order button.

But remember, many of these carrier offers are disguised as discounts – ultimately, they want you to renew your contract. So make sure your vet all your options.

We’ll update the list with any new additions if they pop up. But if you’re looking for the best deal, Samsung is hands down your best option.

Right now is the best time to buy a Galaxy S23

As mentioned earlier, if you’re looking for the best deal, Samsung’s offers can’t be beaten. You get the biggest discounts, the best trade-in values, plus 50% off SamsungCare+ for a year.

If you plan on going the Samsung route, remember this is a limited-time offer. Samsung tells KnowTechie that offers are good from now through March 9.

Don’t miss out on your chance to grab these deals while they last. If you’re due for a new phone, treat yourself – it’s time to upgrade and order the Samsung Galaxy S23 today.

