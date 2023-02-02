Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

Quick Answer: No, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is here, and official details about specs and features are finally available.

The February 1st Galaxy Unpacked event highlighted all three models of the new flagship phone, but one thing people have been curious about is the coveted 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy S23 series boasts premium features, including powerful Snapdragon processors, large displays, impressive cameras, and more. Certainly, a 3.5mm jack isn’t too much to ask for.

Well, we have bad news.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has no 3.5mm audio jack

The 3.5mm audio jack is slowly fading away from all modern smartphones. It allows you to plug your wired headphones or earphones into your phone.

Although its relevance in an era of wireless earbuds is being debated, most users still want the option of an audio jack.

Considering the high and often exorbitant cost of flagship units like the S Ultra, one would expect a simple 3.5mm audio jack as a given. But here we are.

And it’s not just the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, other Samsung phones also lack an audio jack.

Other Samsung Galaxy models without a 3.5 mm audio jack

Thanks to Oppo, Vivo, and especially Apple (with the iPhone 7 launch in 2016), headphone jacks have continued to disappear from more and more phones.

For Samsung, this trend is believed to have started with the SM-W2018 (for China and South Korea).

Since then, more Samsung devices (W2019, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A60, Galaxy M40, among others) have followed suit, with the latest being the Samsung Galaxy S series.

For instance, the Galaxy S20 does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, nor does the Samsung Galaxy S21 or S22. And now, we can say that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is no different.

What other options are there for Samsung Galaxy S23 users?

Older Samsung users may be aware of the lack of an audio jack. But newer users may not be aware. If this is the case, here’s what you can do to remedy the situation.

Purchase a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. This allows you to easily connect earbuds to your smartphone. Use a pair of USB-C earbuds Use a pair of Bluetooth earbuds

At the end of the day, it will cost you a few more bucks to make up for your Samsung S23’s lack of a 3.5 mm earphone jack.

